Police investigating death of Gaspé man found trapped under farm tractor

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police say they're investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was trapped under a tractor on a farm on the province's Gaspé Peninsula. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

 pch

NEW-RICHMOND, Que. - Quebec provincial police say they're investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was trapped under a tractor on a farm on the province's Gaspé Peninsula.

Police spokesman Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay says emergency services were called to the farm in New Richmond, Que., across Chaleur Bay from New Brunswick, shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

He says the man was transported to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Tremblay says the tractor likely overturned on a slope.

He says a collision investigator is analyzing the scene.

Police have not released the man's identity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.