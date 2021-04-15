Vancouver Aquarium now owned by Dollywood theme park operator Herschend Enterprises

A sea lion swims past the window of an empty viewing area Vancouver Aquarium is pictured on September 10, 2020. A privately owned themed entertainment company based in the United States is the new owner of the Vancouver Aquarium. A statement from the aquarium says 100 per cent ownership of the 64-year-old facility has been acquired by Georgia-based Herschend Enterprises, operator of numerous U.S.-based attractions, including Dollywood in Tennessee. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward