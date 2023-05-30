John Hannaford named new clerk of the Privy Council, as Janice Charette retires

Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif, right, and Canada's Deputy Minister of Natural Resources John Hannaford pose for photographers upon arrival for the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Hannaford as the new clerk of the Privy Council. He will replace Janice Charette, who is retire from the role on June 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Firdia Lisnawati, Pool