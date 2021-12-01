Federal government needs to up spending to give First Nations clean water, PBO says

A lady carries water jugs on the Neskantaga First Nation, Ont., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The Neskantaga First Nation hasn’t had clean drinking water for over 25 years. The Liberals had promised in their successful 2015 election campaign to end all boil-water advisories in First Nations within five years of taking office, a timeline that was supposed to be met this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward