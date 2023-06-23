Sen. Victor Oh says Chinese Canadians need to fundraise to sue 'messy reporters'

Sen. Victor Oh, left, sits with Sen. Yuen Pau Woo during the National Remembrance Ceremony for the 100th Anniversary of the Introduction of the Chinese Exclusion Act, in the Senate Chamber in Ottawa, on Friday, June 23, 2023. Oh said he wants Chinese Canadians to set up a national foundation that would focus on raising money to fund lawsuits against "messy reporters" and politicians who "try to smear" the community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang