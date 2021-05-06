The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
1:40 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 363 new COVID-19 cases.
Six earlier cases have been removed due to data correction, however, for a net increase of 357.
The province is also reporting four deaths -- two in Winnipeg and two in the Prairie Mountain health region.
---
1:20 p.m.
New Brunswick says a resident in their 80s of special-care home Pavillon Beau-Lieu in Grand Falls is the 40th person to die in the province of COVID-19.
Health officials are reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 today, including 10 travel-related cases of New Brunswick workers who are isolating outside the province.
The province is also confirming that a previously reported infection from the Bathurst region involves the P.1 variant.
New Brunswick has 142 active reported cases of COVID-19 and six patients in hospital with the disease, including two in intensive care.
---
1:10 p.m.
Quebec is announcing a plan to vaccinate youth between the ages of 12 and 17 against COVID-19.
Health Minister Christian Dubé says the plan is for youth to be offered first doses before the end of June and second doses before school returns in the fall.
Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children age 12 and up on Wednesday.
Dubé says 40 per cent of Quebecers have now received a first vaccine dose.
---
12 p.m.
Canada achieved a new milestone in its vaccination program Wednesday, surpassing the vaccination rate in the United States for the first time.
The Our World in Data project that tracks vaccinations given around the world, says on May 5, the United States injected doses at a rate of 6.4 doses for every 1,000 people.
Canada injected 6.6 doses for every 1,000 people.
Canada has been inching closer to the U.S.'s rate for weeks now, as supplies of vaccines shipped into Canada increased in April, and the United States has been slowing, after getting at least one dose to 44 per cent of Americans, and full vaccinations to almost one-third.
The United States peaked on April 16, delivering 10 doses for every 1,000 people.
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 907 new cases of COVID-19 today and seven more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by eight, to 580, and 144 people were in intensive care a drop of eight.
The province says it administered nearly 79,000 doses in the past 24 hours, for a total of over 3.4 million.
Health Minister Christian Dubé says another 200,000 people booked vaccination appointments on Wednesday.
---
10:30 a.m.
Ontario reports there are 3,424 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 26 more deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 958 new cases in Toronto, 900 in Peel, 291 in York Region
Ontario says that over 141,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Wednesday's report, for a total of more than 5.7 million.
---
10:05 a.m.
Nunavut is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new recoveries today.
All the new cases are in Iqaluit, Nunavut's capital city of about 8,000 people.
There are now 84 active cases in Iqaluit and two in Kinngait.
There have been 72 recoveries since the first case was declared in Iqaluit on April 14.
Two Iqaluit residents have been hospitalized in southern Canada with COVID-19.---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.