The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, June 28, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
11:45 a.m.
Canada crossed a milestone this weekend of having 10 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ontario reported today it had given second doses to more than 160,000 people Sunday, pushing the number of fully vaccinated people in the country to 10.14 million — or more than 30 per cent of eligible Canadians at least 12 years old.
Canada's fully vaccinated population is increasing quickly, with more than three million people vaccinated in the last week alone.
At the current pace, Canada could reach 50 per cent fully vaccinated in about two weeks.
---
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 76 new cases of COVID-19 today and no deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials in the province haven't reported a COVID-19-linked death since June 23.
Officials say they identified 178 cases on Friday and Saturday; the Health Department has stopped releasing COVID-19 data on weekends.
The province says COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 11 since Friday, to 124, and 31 people were in intensive care, a drop of nine since the last report.
---
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 210 new COVID-19 cases today and three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The numbers are based on 13,071 tests.
There were 218 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday and 287 patients in intensive care with COVID-19-related critical illness.
The province says more than 180,300 COVID-19 vaccines were administered Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2021.