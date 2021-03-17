Iran's final report on Flight 752 blames shootdown on 'misidentified' missile target

OTTAWA - Iran's civil aviation authority is pinpointing an error by an air-defence unit as the reason why a passenger jet was shot down by the Iranian military in January 2020
The agency says in a final report into the crash that two missiles were fired at Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. 8 last year after an operator "misidentified" the plane as a "hostile target."
The report, which Canada's Transportation Safety Board will comment on Thursday, backs up what the Iranian military said last year: human error caused the tragedy.
Iran initially denied involvement, but three days later said it was shot down by accident after being mistaken for a missile amid heightened tensions with the United States.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down the Kyiv-bound Boeing 737-800 several days after then-U.S. president Donald Trump ordered a strike that killed a top Iranian general.
All 176 people on board the jetliner were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens, 30 permanent residents and dozens of others bound for Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.