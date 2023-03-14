Quebec man to face charges of dangerous driving causing death of two pedestrians

Police officers check the scene of a fatal crash, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Amqui Que. Two people were killed and nine others were injured Monday afternoon when a pickup truck plowed into pedestrians who were walking beside a road in the eastern Quebec town of Amqui. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

AMQUI, Que. - The driver of a pickup truck that killed two people and injured nine others Monday in the Quebec town of Amqui is facing two charges of dangerous driving causing death.

Court documents signed today by a justice of the peace identify the accused as 38-year-old Steeve Gagnon of Amqui.

Gagnon is set to appear in court this afternoon.

Quebec provincial police have said their investigation suggests the driver swerved from one side of the road to the other over a considerable distance to hit victims who appeared to be selected at random.

Sgt. Claude Doiron told reporters this morning that police believe the crash was intentional but did not suggest a motive.

Two men, aged 65 and 73 were killed, and the injured include a child about three years old and a baby under the age of one.

