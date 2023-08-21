Montreal police investigating after overnight violence leaves one dead, two injured

Montreal police are investigating separate violent incidents last night that left one person dead and two people injured.
Police say they responded to a call about gunshots a little after midnight in the St-Michel borough.
They say officers and ambulance crews arrived to find an injured 25-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
About one hour later police responded to a 911 call in the nearby Montréal-Nord borough and found a 52-year-old man in an apartment who they say was injured by a sharp object.
Police say a 34-year-old man with apparent stab wounds approached officers who were investigating the scene.
Montreal police are not confirming whether the two injured men knew each other or were victims of the same violent incident.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.