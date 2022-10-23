Residents waiting on freight after N.W.T. cancels annual barge to Sachs Harbour

The MV Kelly Ovayuak barge is shown in this 2019 handout photo. The N.W.T. government announced late last week it was cancelling the annual barge delivery to Sachs Harbour due to bad weather and a late start to the sailing season because of climate change, delayed buoy placement, and flooding in Hay River and Inuvik this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Northwest Territories Department of Infrastructure *MANDATORY CREDIT*