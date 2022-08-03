Rising sextortion cases, Conservative leadership debate : In The News for Aug. 3

A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, December, 19, 2012. New statistics show that police-reported extortion cases in Canada rose by nearly 300 per cent in the last decade and the crime swelled online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Crime data released by Statistics Canada Tuesday also showed an increase in the non-consensual distribution of intimate images and harassing communications. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward