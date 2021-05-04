The Hamilton Tiger-Cats selected tight end Jake Burt first overall in the CFL draft Tuesday night.
Burt, a Regina native who played at Boston College, was a late addition to the draft after growing up in Boston.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
