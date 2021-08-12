Dogs trained to detect COVID-19 in Vancouver health-care facilities

Canada's first C. difficile sniffing dog, Angus, searches a mock patient room with his owner and trainer Teresa Zurberg, a former C. difficile patient, during a demonstration at Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., on July 5, 2016. Researchers in Vancouver are working to unleash a new weapon they hope will stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. The canine scent detection program at Vancouver Coastal Health is expanding to including dogs trained to sniff out COVID-19. The program, formed five years ago to detect and reduce cases of the easily spread bacteria C. difficile, has added three new dogs capable of identifying COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck