TORONTO - An Ontario ticket holder won Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 24 will be an estimated $5 million.
