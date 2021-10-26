CDC says guidance still to come on whether U.S. to require land-border COVID-19 test

U.S. officials aren’t ruling out the possibility that fully vaccinated foreign visitors will need a recent negative COVID-19 test in order to cross the land border with Canada. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer working at the Point Roberts-Boundary Bay border crossing, in Point Roberts, Wash., is seen from Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck