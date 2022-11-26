IRCC finds no fault in AIDS summit visa debacle, amid fear of December repeat

Adeeba Kamarulzaman, president of the International Aids Society addresses the opening ceremony of the AIDS 2022 conference in Montreal on July 29, 2022. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says it has found no fault in its handling of visas for a global AIDS conference in Montreal last summer where multiple African delegates alleged racism, ahead of another international summit next month. "The whole system is designed to exclude people," said Madhukar Pai, the Canada Research Chair in Translational Epidemiology and Global Health at McGill University in Montreal. During the International AIDS Society conference in Montreal last July, speakers decried Canada as racist after numerous African delegates were either denied visas or were left waiting for a response by the time the conference got underway. Next month, Montreal is hosting a United Nations conference on biodiversity loss, stoking worries that delegates from the regions most impacted by declining species will be stuck at home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson