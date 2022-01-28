Fortin sex assault case scheduled for two days in September

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin leaves the Gatineau Police Station after being processed, in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Two days in September were set aside for Fortin's trial during a brief, virtual courtroom hearing this morning, five months after the senior military officer once tasked with overseeing Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination drive was charged. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang