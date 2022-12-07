As Georgia runoff wraps, Supreme Court considers who wields America's election power

People wait in line to vote in Georgia's runoff election for U.S Senate at the Calvary Baptist Church in Austell, Ga., Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022. Another day, another interesting intersection for modern American democracy — this one between the 2022 campaign trail, the perennial search for election integrity, and the road to the highest court in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Steve Schaefer