The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
2:20 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 106 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths as it relaxes some public health restrictions today.
The province says all three deaths are linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern.
There are now 175 people in hospital with COVID-19. Fifty-three are in intensive care units in the province, while 12 remain in intensive care outside Manitoba in either Ontario or Alberta.
Now that 70 per cent of eligible Manitobans have one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 25 per cent have their second shot, people can now visit restaurants, salons and gyms.
The provincial government is still urging residents "to continue to follow the fundamentals and adhere to public health orders."
---
12:50 p.m.
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 today.
All of the cases are in the province's Central Zone, with 10 identified as close contacts of previous patients and one related to travel.
The National Microbiology Lab has confirmed two Delta variant cases and one Gamma variant case, both of which were previously reported.
Nova Scotia has 62 active COVID-19 infections. Of those, two people are in hospital.
---
11:20 a.m.
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
The case involves a person in their 40s in the Bathurst region and is related to travel.
The number of active infections in the province is 33. Four patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit.
---
11 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 346 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with 13 new virus-related deaths.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 64 new cases in Toronto, 39 in the Region of Waterloo, 34 in Peel Region, 32 in Grey Bruce and 24 in the area served by the Porcupine Health Unit.
The Ministry of Health says 286 people are in intensive care because of the virus, with 202 on a ventilator.
Ontario says it administered a record high 256,260 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday's report, for a total of more than 13.8 million.
The numbers come as youth 12 and older living in hot spots for the more infectious Delta variant get the green light to move up appointments for a second dose of vaccine.
Health units covering Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Simcoe-Muskoka, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and York are considered hot spots for the variant.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2021.