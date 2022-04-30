Here are the latest developments related to the "Rolling Thunder" protests against COVID-19 public health measures and other issues taking place in Ottawa. All times eastern:
12:30 p.m.
The Ottawa Police Service says one person has been arrested following an incident on Elgin Street.
The force said in a tweet an investigation is ongoing, but revealed no further details about what happened or whether the arrest was connected to the "Rolling Thunder" rally.
Meanwhile, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson says today's protests seem to be peaceful so far.
Though Watson was interrupted several times by protestors, the mayor told reporters the police presence seems to be enough to keep the rally from escalating to the degree of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations in February, which seized the city for weeks.
---
12 p.m.
Hundreds of protestors are now heading to Parliament Hill after gathering along Elgin Street, by the Lord Elgin Hotel, to cheer on a procession of engine-revving motorcyclists.
Some bikers reached out to high-five members of the waving crowd as they sped by.
Police said in a tweet the motorcycle rally is now over and drivers should expect delays as officers work to reopen streets.
Freedom Fighters Canada, a group behind the rally, says there is a march at Parliament Hill planned for 2 p.m.
---
11:30 a.m. The "Rolling Thunder" veterans ceremony at the National War Memorial is now over, and hundreds of supporters have moved to the outskirts of the Parliament Hill to watch a convoy of motorcycles pass through the area.
Retired Pte. Christopher Deering lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as a way to "take back" the war memorial after veterans who were part of the Freedom Convoy demonstration in February were allegedly removed from the site by police along with the rest of the protesters.
Several veterans made speeches in support of the three-week Freedom Convoy protest earlier this year that prompted the federal government to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time.
After the speeches and the wreath laying, the crowd of hundreds moved a few blocks south to watch a convoy of motorcycles pass through the city.
Police formed a line to keep hundreds of protesters away from the street so the motorcycles could pass.
---
11 a.m.
Ottawa's Rideau Centre has reopened.
The city's public transit agency tweeted Saturday the downtown shopping centre was back in business after it closed last night following a clash between police and "Rolling Thunder" protesters.
The Ottawa Police Service, meanwhile, is advising residents to expect traffic delays and disruptions downtown as a large swath of the city's core remained closed to vehicles participating in demonstrations.
The force says in a tweet its officers had spotted demonstrators wearing protective gear and reminded participants to obey the law and follow police directions.
---
10:45 a.m.
The Ottawa Police Service says it will maintain a "heavy presence" in the city's downtown area as the "Rolling Thunder" rally kicks off its second day of protests.
The force issued a tweet this morning saying its hate crime unit is on the ground and anyone displaying hate symbols will be charged.
Meanwhile, a group of about 100 demonstrators gathered at the National War Memorial for a 10:00 a.m. event said to honour war veterans who they allege were removed from the site by police during February's "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations.
A few dozen counter-protestors assembled across the street and shouted at them to go home, while police formed a line in the middle of the road to separate the two groups.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2022.