Where the federal party leaders are on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Mississauga, Ont.
9:15 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Address not provided.
_____
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
Whitby, Ont.
10 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Whitby GO Station, 1350 Brock St. S.
Surrey, B.C.
7 p.m. — Event with supporters. Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, 15269 104 Ave.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Vancouver
8:45 a.m. — Housing announcement and media availability. Heather Park, 702 W 18th Ave.
1 p.m. — Virtual media availability.
___