Where the federal party leaders are on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole greets supporters at a sunset rally in Whitby, Ont. on Friday, September 10, 2021. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

 FNG

The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Mississauga, Ont.

9:15 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Address not provided.

_____

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Whitby, Ont.

10 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Whitby GO Station, 1350 Brock St. S.

Surrey, B.C.

7 p.m. — Event with supporters. Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, 15269 104 Ave.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Vancouver

8:45 a.m. — Housing announcement and media availability. Heather Park, 702 W 18th Ave.

1 p.m. — Virtual media availability.

___

