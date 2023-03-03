Two former employees of Algerian Consulate in Montreal sue for workplace harassment

Two former employees that worked at the Algerian Consulate in Montreal are suing the government of Algeria and the Algerian Foreign Affairs Department for unpaid wages and damages. Marisa Amaya, 65, left and Elida Rivera Lopez, 70, have accused Consul General of Algeria Noureddine Meriem and his wife of humiliation and harassment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Marisa Amaya *MANDATORY CREDIT*