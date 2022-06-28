More than half of Canadians oppose Oath of Allegiance to the Queen

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II inspects the keys presented by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, left, during the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh during her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week, Monday, June 27, 2022. Most people in Canada do not think "new Canadians" should have to swear an oath of allegiance to the Queen and her heirs when they take the oath of citizenship, according to a poll ahead of Canada Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-PA, Jane Barlow