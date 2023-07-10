In the news today: Premiers meet to discuss new health care money, Trudeau in Latvia

British Columbia Premier David Eby, fourth left, speaks as other premiers listen during a news conference after a meeting of western premiers, in Whistler, B.C., on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Pictured from left to right are; Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck