92-year-old retired priest charged with assault in Manitoba residential school case

A charge has been laid after a decade-long investigation into allegations of abuse at a residential school in Manitoba. The province confirmed Thursday a person was charged with one count of indecent assault on a female related to the investigation into the former Fort Alexander Residential School northeast of Winnipeg.The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck