Pleas for help as Montreal's LGBTQ Village falls victim to addiction, homelessness

The art installation know as "18 Shades of Gay," is seen above Ste-Catherine Street in Montreal's Gay Village in Montreal on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. The Village, Montreal's historical LGBTQ neighbourhood, has become the scene of homelessness, addiction and crime, with locals suggesting that its social problems are being imported because of the district's history of being an inclusive space for marginalized people.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson