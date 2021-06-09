Northwest Territories launches reopening plan based on vaccination rates, COVID cases

YELLOWKNIFE - All COVID-19 public health restrictions could be lifted by the fall under a reopening plan released by the Northwest Territories.
The plan sets specific targets, not dates, for reopening based on vaccination rates and infections both in Canada and the territory.
Some restrictions were eased Wednesday. Up to 200 people can gather outdoors with proper physical distancing. That means outdoor sports, games, music festivals and garage sales can take place.
By early July, the aim is to allow indoor gatherings of up to 200 people, and to allow restaurants, stores, offices and businesses to operate at normal capacity.
"You can go to people's houses, have people over, have workplace get-togethers, and parties," the plan says.
By early summer, self-isolation requirements are to be removed for fully-vaccinated N.W.T. residents entering the territory if first dose rates increase across Canada and daily COVID-19 cases are fewer than 1,000. Partially vaccinated residents would still need to isolate for eight days with testing. Unvaccinated residents would need to self-isolate for 10 days with testing.
The plan states that by late summer or early fall, the territory will allow non-residents to travel to the N.W.T. if 75 per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated.
As of June 5, 69 per cent of N.W.T. residents were partially vaccinated and 62 per cent were fully vaccinated.
