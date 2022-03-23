Montreal man, 21, charged with attacking child sent for psychiatric evaluation

Police are shown in the Old Port of Montreal, Monday, April 12, 2021, shortly after an 8 p.m. curfew imposed by the Quebec government to help curb the spread of COVID-19. A Montreal man facing several charges after a 10-year-old girl was beaten and dragged while walking home for lunch has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his mental condition at the time of the alleged offence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes