TRC head questions why Catholic Church didn't sell property to compensate victims

Justice Murray Sinclair, who was Manitoba’s first Indigenous judge, led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and served as a senator, stands in the ballroom at Rideau Hall after being invested as a companion of the Order of Canada and receiving a Meritorious Service Decoration (Civil Division), in Ottawa, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Sinclair says the argument the federal government made in 2015 that the Catholic Church was unlikely to raise the money it promised to residential school survivors is "blatantly dishonest." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang