In the news today: Wildfires in B.C. and NWT, Yellowknife still under threat

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
Rain, lightning expected in B.C. wildfire regions
Firefighters in British Columbia's southern Interior continue to battle a number of significant wildfires even as cooler, wetter weather is anticipated in the region.
The BC Wildfire Service says 120 wildland firefighters and 105 structural firefighters are deployed at the Bush Creek East blaze in the Shuswap region, while heavy smoke in the area continues to prevent the use of fixed-wing water bombers to combat the fire.
The Columbia Shuswap Regional District confirmed Tuesday that the fire has forced the evacuation of 11,000 people and destroyed buildings such as the firehall at Scotch Creek.
Yellowknife mayor says it's too unsafe to return
The mayor of Yellowknife says it's not safe for residents to go home to the territorial capital, but she notes city officials are working on a return plan.
A fire continues to burn about 15 kilometres away from the city.
Most of the 20,000 residents left by air or road late last week to cities and towns as far south as Calgary and as far east as Winnipeg.
Here's what else we're watching ...
B.C. wildfire destroys children's summer camp
A children's summer camp located on Okanagan Lake in British Columbia's Interior has been destroyed by the McDougall Creek Wildfire.
Okanagan Anglican Camp's director Ian Dixon says the wildfires have wiped out more than 90% of the camp's infrastructure, including the dining hall, crafts centre, residence building, staff quarters and dock.
Dixon says all staff and students at the camp self-evacuated on Thursday morning and it was truly devastating to see the camp all but destroyed by the next morning.
Scientists studying wildfire, brain damage links
A growing body of international research suggests pollution from wildfire smoke can produce cognitive deficits, post-traumatic stress and may even increase the risk of dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
Ray Dorsey, neurology professor at the University of Rochester, New York, says some of the particulate matter from wildfire smoke is small enough that it can travel into the smell centres of the brain.
He says brains of people with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's show higher concentrations of heavy metal.
Ontario court set to rule on Jordan Peterson case
An Ontario court is expected to release a decision today that will determine whether controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson will have to undergo social media training.
Last November, Peterson, who is also an author and media commentator, was ordered by the College of Psychologists of Ontario to undergo a coaching program on professionalism in public statements.
That followed numerous complaints to the governing body of Ontario psychologists, of which Peterson is a member, regarding his online commentary directed at politicians, a plus-sized model and transgender actor Elliot Page, among other issues.
Canadians split on who to blame for housing crisis
A new poll suggests Canadians are split when it comes to who to blame for the housing crisis.
Leger asked 1,537 people a series of questions about the state of housing last weekend, including which level of government is most to blame.
40% pointed the finger at the federal Liberals, while 32% blamed their provincial government and another 22% said they weren't sure.
Overall, 95% of those polled say the rising cost of rents and the lack of affordable housing are serious problems.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 23, 2023.