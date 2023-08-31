Federal Liberals appoint interim ethics commissioner after six-month vacancy

Konrad W. von Finckenstein waits prior to his appearance before a House of Commons science and technology committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, February 3, 2011. After a six-month hiatus, the federal government says Canada has a new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner. The watchdog released a statement today saying von Finckenstein has been appointed to the role for the next six months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pawel Dwulit