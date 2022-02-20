The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, in Ottawa and various locations across Canada, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. All times eastern:
12:45 p.m.
Ottawa police say 103 people are facing criminal charges after they were arrested during police operations to disperse anti-government protesters in the city’s downtown core.
The force issued a tweet saying those arrested primarily face charges of mischief and obstruction.
Of those who have been charged, 89 have been released with conditions that include a boundary, requiring them to stay out of certain designated areas, while the rest were released without condition.
Police say 191 people have been arrested since law enforcement operations began in the city last week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.