The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
7:20 p.m.
Alberta's chief medical officer of health says the province has now administered over three million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw says in a series of tweets that Alberta has 293 new COVID-19 cases today identified from 6,843 tests, for a test-positivity rate of 4.4 per cent.
Alberta has also recorded three additional virus-related deaths.
The province has 5,071 active COVID-19 cases, with 373 patients in hospital and 105 in intensive care.
---
4:25 p.m.
Saskatchewan is reporting 99 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.
Two of those deaths were people from the province's North West zone who were 80 or older, while the third person was in their 60s and was in the Saskatoon zone.
Saskatchewan has 1,241 COVID-19 cases that are considered active.
There are 98 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, with 19 in intensive care.
Two of those ICU cases are out-of-province transfers from Manitoba.
---
1:50 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 276 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
The province's daily pandemic update says the death was a woman in her 60s from the Prairie Mountain health region who contracted the variant first identified in the United Kingdom.
The province says there are 4,114 active COVID-19 cases.
There are 333 patients in provincial hospitals with COVID-19, with 63 people in intensive care.
There are also 39 Manitoba patients in intensive care in other provinces.
---
1:05 p.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new cases of COVID-19.
Officials say four of today’s new infections are connected to an outbreak in the province's western region.
The source of the remaining infection is under investigation.
There are 71 active reported COVID-19 cases across the province, and 64 per cent of residents aged 12 and over and now received at least one dose of vaccine.
---
12:30 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19, today, bringing the province's active infection total to 224.
Officials say all but one of the infections reported today have been traced to previously-known cases or to travel, and the source of the remaining infection is under investigation.
Health authorities say community spread is limited and contained to the central zone, which includes the Halifax region.
Nova Scotia is emerging from the largest COVID-19 outbreak to hit Atlantic Canada since the pandemic first arrived last spring.
---
11:10 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 228 new cases of COVID-19 today and four more deaths attributed to the virus, including one in the last 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations declined by 24 in the past 24 hours and now stand at 283.
The number of patients in intensive care dropped by three to 64.
The province says it administered 92,993 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, for a total of 6,001,080 since the launch of the immunization campaign.
About 64.5 per cent of Quebecers have received a first dose.
Seniors minister Marguerite Blais issued a tweet today saying all residents in private senior homes have received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.
---
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 744 new cases of COVID-19 today along with 24 virus-related deaths.
The nunmber of new infections represents a slight decline from the 914 reported a day earlier.
The Ministry of Health says 625 people are currently in porivnicial hospitals with COVID-19.
Of those, 516 patients are in intensive care and 362 are on a ventilator.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2021