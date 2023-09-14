B.C. Sikh referendum will ask if Indian diplomat was responsible for Nijjar killing

Organizers of an unofficial referendum on Punjabi independence being held in British Columbia have added a question to the ballot asking if India's high commissioner was responsible for the murder of a prominent B.C. Sikh leader in June. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick