Canadian Catholic bishops 'apologize unequivocally' for residential schools

Willie Nahanee, 79, of the Squamish Nation, who attended the former St. Paul Indian Residential School for 10 years and the Kamloops Indian Residential School for one year, holds a photograph of the 1932 St. Paul girls class, in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Catholic bishops in Canada are apologizing to survivors of residential schools and their families ahead of a planned meeting between Pope Francis and Indigenous leaders later this fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck