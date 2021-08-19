Where the election campaign leaders are for Friday, Aug. 20

OTTAWA - The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Friday, Aug. 20.
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
8:45 a.m. – Justin Trudeau to make an announcement to support a safe return to work and school. A media availability will follow. Foodfare, 839 Cavalier Drive, Winnipeg.
___
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
10 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Bison Transport, 1001 Sherwin Road, Winnipeg.
7 p.m. — Event with supporters. Kickin’ Horse Saloon, Prairieland Park, 503 Ruth Street West, Saskatoon.
___
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
11 a.m. — Singh addresses the media. Powwow Arbour and teepee, Cowessess First Nation, Sask.
12 p.m. — Visits the Cowessess gravesite.
4 p.m. — Visits a local business in the riding of Regina-Lewvan with NDP candidate Tria Donaldson. 13th Avenue Food and Coffee House, 3136 13th Ave
____