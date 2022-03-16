B.C. premier raises concerns to Trudeau about jobs if fish farms close

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases an Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Fisheries Department health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Premier John Horgan has written a letter of concern to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying federal salmon farm transition plans threaten hundreds of jobs and the economies of coastal British Columbia communities.THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward