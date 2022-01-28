Bodies of family that froze to death trying to cross border may not return to India

Jagdish Patel (left to right), son Dharmik Patel, wife and mother Vaishaliben Patel and daughter Vihangi Patel are shown in a handout photo. A relative of the Patels who froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross the United States border says it's expected that their bodies will not be flown home to India for a funeral. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amritbhai Vakil **MANDATORY CREDIT**