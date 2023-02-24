Man accused of crashing bus into Quebec daycare and killing 2 kids fit to stand trial

Police are shown outside the home of Pierre Ny St-Amand in Laval, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The man accused of killing two young children when the bus he was driving slammed into a suburban daycare will undergo a further evaluation to determine his criminal responsibility. Pierre Ny St-Amand made an appearance today in a courtroom in Laval, just north of Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes