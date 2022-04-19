Survivors testify as trial of alleged Quebec sword attacker resumes after COVID delay

Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume lays flowers at a vigil to honour Francois Duchesne who was stabbed to death on Halloween night by a man with a sword, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Quebec City. Victims of a stabbing rampage on Halloween night in Quebec's historic district told the court what happened to them in October 2020 as the murder trial resumed today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot