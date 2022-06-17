OTTAWA - In a June 16 story on the promised federal dental care program, The Canadian Press erroneously called a professional organization the Canadian Dental Program. In fact, it is the Canadian Dental Association.
Corrective to June 16 story on a federal dental care program
Corrective to June 16 story on dental care
