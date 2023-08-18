Canada joins U.S., Britain in sanctioning Russian justice officials, political court

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom of the Basmanny Court in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Canada is again joining the U.S. and Britain in sanctioning officials accused of corruption, this time involving Russia’s justice system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alexander Zemlianichenko