The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, in Ottawa and various locations across Canada. All times Eastern:
11:30 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting the premiers about using the Emergencies Act as antigovernment blockades continue to paralyze Ottawa and shutter multiple border crossings with the United States.
Trudeau met with his cabinet for an urgent meeting Sunday night and is on a phone call with provincial and territorial premiers today.
A source aware of the planned conversation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, confirms the prime minister is talking to the premiers about using the legislation as the Emergencies Act's criteria requires.
Trudeau also briefed his caucus early this morning in a virtual meeting held two days before the Liberals' regularly scheduled Wednesday gathering.
The Emergencies Act, which replaced the War Measures Act in 1988, allows a government to invoke temporary measures, including barring people from gathering or travelling to certain locations, to protect national security, public order and public welfare.
It has never been used before.
---
10 a.m.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there will be serious consequences for the protesters in Ottawa if they remain.
Ford has called the ongoing unrest in downtown Ottawa an illegal occupation.
He recently declared a state of emergency in the province to give police more powers to deal with protesters.
Ford says protesters risk losing their cars and trucks and their driver's licences.
---
9:45 a.m.
Large trucks and cars are travelling across the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., this morning.
The bridge linking Windsor and Detroit reopened to traffic last night after a protest against COVID-19 restrictions on the Canadian side blocked the flow of traffic in the area for nearly a week.
Police cruisers are on standby along a stretch of the roadway leading to the bridge entrance in Windsor.
A high school nearby has reopened to students.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.