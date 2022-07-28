Pope Francis is on a six-day tour of Canada aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools.
Here are the latest developments on his stops today (all times are ET):
—
9:40 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is mingling with the crowd at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, where Pope Francis is set to preside over a mass.
Some are standing on pews to take photos and video of the prime minister. People have been instructed not to take photos during the service, however.
Speaking to reporters outside the shrine earlier this morning, Trudeau said he has heard from Indigenous leaders who told him they had hoped the Pope would have gone further with the apology.
But the prime minister says they nonetheless found some healing in the Pope's words.
Trudeau says there is an "awful lot of work to do" to correct the deep wounds of the past that continue to have consequences.
—
9:20 a.m.
Pope Francis has arrived at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, in Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré, Que., where he is to deliver the second mass of his Canadian tour.
The pontiff waved to a cheering crowd outside the church as he made his way around the site in the popemobile. Some in the crowd chanted "Francisco" as he passed by.
Hundreds of people, most of them Indigenous, have gathered at the shrine to hear the mass.
Organizers say there are about 1400 people in the church.
The site is one of the oldest and most popular places of pilgrimage in North America and annually attracts more than one million visitors.
—
8:40 a.m.
Premier François Legault told reporters as he arrived at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré that many of Quebec’s “beautiful values” come from the Catholic Church, including the value of mutual aid.
But he says the church was also involved in the residential school system, which was a dark period of Quebec and Canada’s history.
The premier says he will use his private meeting with the Pope tomorrow to ask him to hand over to Indigenous communities any documents or materials about residential schools.
—
8: 30 a.m.
People are gathering inside and outside the shrine at Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré, Que., ahead of a mass this morning to be led by Pope Francis.
Buses started ferrying people attending the mass to the shrine about 30 kilometres east of Quebec City before dawn.
There was a heavy police presence on the highway leading to the sacred site.
Organizers have said at least 70 per cent of the tickets for the event, both inside and outside the basilica, are reserved for Indigenous communities and residential school survivors.
—
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.