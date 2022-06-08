Waive biometric, document requirements for families of Afghan interpreters: committee

Taliban special force fighters arrive inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military's withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi