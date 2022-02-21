Ottawa police tell downtown businesses they can reopen after protesters clear out

Police work a check-point after authorities took action to clear a trucker protest that was aimed at COVID-19 measures before growing into a broader anti-government protest and occupation, in Ottawa, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Ottawa police are reassuring businesses in parts of the city's downtown core that they should feel safe to reopen their doors if they had closed them during a protest that has disrupted local life for weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston