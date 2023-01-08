Mazatlán mayor reassures Canadians and other visitors following cartel violence

A heavily armed army convoy departs the prosecutor's building where Ovidio Guzmán, one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, is in custody in Mexico City, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The mayor of a Mexican city caught up in a wave of drug cartel violence last week wasted little time reassuring Canadians and other foreign visitors that his city is safe for travellers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Llano