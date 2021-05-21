Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Abella speaks lovingly of family as she hears last case

Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner, left, and fellow judges Michael Moldaver, second from right, and Andromache Karakatsanis, right, listen in as judge Rosalie Abella responds to a question during a question-and-answer session at Canadian Museum of Human Rights, in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Abella heard her last Supreme Court case Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods