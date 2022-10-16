Innovation minister on road to making Canada a battery electric and EV powerhouse

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks to reporters at the Liberal summer caucus retreat in St. Andrews, N.B. on September 13, 2022. When Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne gets in front a microphone these days to talk about electrifying Canada's auto industry, he has a favourite line to sum up his efforts to attract global investment. "Not everyone in the world wakes up thinking about Canada," he says. His job, as he sees it, is to change that. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese